'A lot of work still has to be done': Maimane and Madonsela on George Floyd and Lindani Myeni

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and former public protector Thuli Madonsela have weighed in on the triumph of justice in the George Floyd killing while mourning the killing of Lindani Myeni by Hawaii police.

This week, former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of all three charges of murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of Floyd, who died last year after being physically restrained by Chauvin.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. His death sparked a wave of protests with the world calling for racial justice and police reform.

However, the victory comes at the height of another black man's death at the hands of police in the US.

Myeni, who was a SA former rugby player, was shot dead by officers from the Honolulu police department in Hawaii after they responded to an alleged “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.

The Honolulu police department released footage from two of the three officers who responded to a “burglary in progress”.

In it, one police officer can be heard shouting for Lindani to “get on the ground”. Four gunshots can be heard and then another officer shouts “police”.