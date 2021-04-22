Politics

'A lot of work still has to be done': Maimane and Madonsela on George Floyd and Lindani Myeni

22 April 2021 - 09:15
SA-born Lindani Myeni was shot dead by police officers in Hawaii.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and former public protector Thuli Madonsela have weighed in on the triumph of justice in the George Floyd killing while mourning the killing of Lindani Myeni by Hawaii police. 

This week, former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of all three charges of murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of Floyd, who died last year after being physically restrained by Chauvin. 

Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. His death sparked a wave of protests with the world calling for racial justice and police reform. 

However, the victory comes at the height of another black man's death at the hands of police in the US. 

Myeni, who was a SA former rugby player, was shot dead by officers from the Honolulu police department in Hawaii after they responded to an alleged “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.

The Honolulu police department released footage from two of the three officers who responded to a “burglary in progress”.

In it, one police officer can be heard shouting for Lindani to “get on the ground”. Four gunshots can be heard and then another officer shouts “police”.

Taking to social media, Madonsela said this was a sad time to celebrate the justice served in Floyd's case.

Maimane said Floyd's case was only the beginning for America and a lot of work still had to be done to give full dignity to black lives. 

Plans to repatriate Myeni's remains back to SA are under way, the KwaZulu-Natal government announced on Wednesday. 

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the plans “are gaining momentum, after interactions between the office of the premier, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and the consul-general in the US”.

“We remain hopeful justice will prevail and the killers of Myeni will be brought to book soon, and bring to justice all those linked to his untimely demise,” he said. 

Zikalala said his office will continue to work closely with Myeni's family to finalise arrangements for the former rugby player's remains to be brought back in safety and dignity to the province. 

“We are in regular contact with Dirco and the office of the consul-general to consolidate efforts towards the repatriation,” he said. 

