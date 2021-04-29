It took ANC six years to back probe into state capture
It took the ANC six years before acknowledging the phenomenon of state capture and openly backing investigations into it, despite reports of its creeping and corrosive effect within its own structures and the government.
President Cyril Ramaphosa dropped this bombshell when he appeared before the Zondo commission into state capture, accompanied by a large delegation of the party’s national officials and members of the national executive committee (NEC).
Ramaphosa has been invited to detail what the ANC and its leadership had known and done about corruption and state capture allegations.
He told the commission that the party only formally took the decision to back the probe into state capture at its 2017 elective conference, six years after the allegations became public.
