Politics

It took ANC six years to back probe into state capture

Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter
29 April 2021 - 11:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at the state capture commission to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at the state capture commission to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

It took the ANC six years before acknowledging the phenomenon of state capture and openly backing investigations into it, despite reports of its creeping and corrosive effect within its own structures and the government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa dropped this bombshell when he appeared before the Zondo commission into state capture, accompanied by a large delegation of the party’s national officials and members of the national executive committee (NEC).


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Ramaphosa has been invited to detail what the ANC and its leadership had known and done about corruption and state capture allegations.

He told the commission that the party only formally took the decision to back the probe into state capture at its 2017 elective conference, six years after the allegations became public.

For more on this story, visit SowetanLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Day 1 of Ramaphosa at Zondo commission recap

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the state capture commission on Wednesday as the head of the ANC.
Politics
7 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is determined to defeat state capture and corruption

In an attempt to explain the ANC's delay in confronting Jacob Zuma and his allies' controversial relationship with the Guptas, Ramaphosa said it took ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa says ANC deployment policy aids 'factionalism and careerism'

The ANC deployment committee advances the transformation agenda of the governing party to make the public service "representative of who we are as a ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  2. Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule Politics
  3. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
X