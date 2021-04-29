Nothing sinister or underhanded about CR17 funds: Cyril Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has again defended his controversial CR17 campaign funding that catapulted him to the party's top job.

According to Ramaphosa, all was above board in the campaign towards the ANC Nasrec elective conference in 2017.

The talk that the money was used to buy votes, he said, was simply too far-fetched.

This is because every cent of his CR17 campaign, and what it was used for, was properly accounted for.

Ramaphosa said funds in the CR17 accounts were used to cover mainly transportation of CR17 supporters, airtime for campaign organisers and booking venues for cadre forum events that he addressed across the country.

“There has been a doubt that my election was bought, which is absolutely untrue and devoid of any truth,” said Ramaphosa.