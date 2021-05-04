Politics

Mbhazima Shilowa ‘baffled’ by those expecting Ace to step aside: ‘Why do people like watching paint dry?’

04 May 2021 - 13:00
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa is surprised anyone believed ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would agree to step down from his position. File photo.
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa is surprised anyone believed ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would agree to step down from his position. File photo.
Image: Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has questioned those who thought ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would vacate his position last week owing to the step-aside rule. 

Magashule had 30 days to consult senior party members before announcing whether he would step aside. The period lapsed last Friday but Magashule held on to his position. 

He is facing corruption charges relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender that was awarded during his tenure as premier of the province. 

Sunday Times Daily reported he will not step aside without a fight and this will force the ruling party to suspend him. It is then expected he will seek to appeal the decision.

On Monday, Shilowa said it is baffling that some people expected Magashule to step aside. 

“ANC is for ANC and ANC only. You are collateral,” he tweeted.

Magashule’s last meeting was with former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki. On Sunday he told the ANC’s top six he will not be stepping aside. 

BusinessLIVE reported on Tuesday that President Cyril Ramaphosa won the “unequivocal” backing of the other five ANC top six officials for Magashule to step aside pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption case. 

These include deputy president David Mabuza, national chair Gwede Mantashe and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa gets nod from ANC top six to oust Ace Magashule — report

Magashule refuses to voluntarily step aside
Politics
6 hours ago

'There's going to be gnashing of teeth': Shilowa questions UDM's readiness for local government elections

"I wonder if my party is ready for the local government elections. Looks like there is going to be gnashing of teeth," says former Gauteng premier ...
Politics
1 week ago

Mbhazima Shilowa questions those 'celebrating' the burning of UCT's library with 'our own stories'

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa asked who in their right mind would celebrate the burning of the institution which housed stories about “our ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANC treats SOEs as its personal piggy banks: Lucky Montana Politics
  2. Hitching a ride: I flew with Guptas because I had a sore throat, Zwane tells ... Politics
  3. ANC on the back foot as it scurries to formulate step-aside appeal process Politics
  4. Cyril’s new obsession: public servants who actually know how to do their jobs Politics
  5. ANALYSIS | Comeback king: the rise, fall, rise and fall again of the ANC’s ... Politics

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X