Mbhazima Shilowa ‘baffled’ by those expecting Ace to step aside: ‘Why do people like watching paint dry?’

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has questioned those who thought ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would vacate his position last week owing to the step-aside rule.

Magashule had 30 days to consult senior party members before announcing whether he would step aside. The period lapsed last Friday but Magashule held on to his position.

He is facing corruption charges relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender that was awarded during his tenure as premier of the province.

Sunday Times Daily reported he will not step aside without a fight and this will force the ruling party to suspend him. It is then expected he will seek to appeal the decision.

On Monday, Shilowa said it is baffling that some people expected Magashule to step aside.

“ANC is for ANC and ANC only. You are collateral,” he tweeted.