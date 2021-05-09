Politics

ANC slams leaks from its NEC meeting

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
09 May 2021 - 15:34
The ANC says it is concerned by the consistent leaking of its internal discussions to the media.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement there was a growing tendency of leaking discussions of the party to the media.

The ANC is currently holding its national executive committee meeting, virtually, and several discussions, including audio recordings, have been leaked to the media.

Even at the previous NEC meeting, a number of recordings of ANC discussions, revealing ANC members squabbling about the party's step-aside rule were leaked.

These also included a clip of deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte where she could be heard criticising the Zondo commission during a meeting of the top party leadership and former president Jacob Zuma.

“A case in point is the leaking of information to a digital media platform referred to as Insight Factor that has appointed itself to perform the task of giving 'As it happens' updates of the NEC. 

ANC parly caucus won’t save Ace as Cyril saves face

No MP took issue with Ramaphosa’s explanation for not recognising Magashule’s unilateral suspension letter
Politics
2 days ago

“We are aware that they are supplied  information by their own proxies to further a nefarious task of not only dividing the ANC, but also to drive a particular narrative that goes against the united spirit displayed by the meeting of the NEC currently under way,” said Mabe.

The Insight Factor is a new online media platform which has in the past interviewed individuals seen to be opposed to the faction aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the ANC

Mabe said the leaking of information was against the party's approved communication protocol.  

“In terms of this protocol, any member who leaks or releases information to the media or public without due authorisation or prior approval, shall be guilty of misconduct,” said Mabe.

He said the ANC legal team was investigating the leaks, including unauthorised dissemination of ANC NEC material across social media platforms.

