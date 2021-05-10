Former ‘Generations’ actor and EFF MP Fana Mokoena slams ANC NEC ‘soapie’
Former EFF MP and former Generations actor Fana Mokoena has weighed in on the ANC’s internal issues, labelling its most recent national executive committee (NEC) meeting a “soapie”.
The ruling party held an NEC meeting over the weekend to discuss several issues, including the state of the organisation, the step-aside resolution, the fate of its secretary-general Ace Magashule and the upcoming local government elections.
In series of tweets, Mokoena claimed the ANC was plundering SA through corruption.
“The ANC is responsible for the current demise of the country: unemployment, declining economy, non-transformation in education, business, etc,” he said.
He also took a shot at ANC “praise singers” for defending the party on social media.
“You’re busy defending an organisation that you cry about every second day that they’re delivering. ‘The ANC is cleaning itself.’ Where? You’ve been singing this song for a decade now. All the ANC is there to clean is the government coffers through tenders, malfeasance and corruption,” said Mokoena
He said the ANC has mastered the art of playing its supporters.
“Every now and then, they go into that soapie they call ANC NEC. You all get glued to your screens. They even leak useless clips to keep you interested. Then they come out and say nothing in a press conference. Then repeat.”
Last week, ANC leader President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed opposition parties weighing in on the ANC’s faction fights, saying it was “ANC business”.
Speaking in parliament during a question and answer session, Ramaphosa said the ANC’s internal issues were none of the opposition parties’ business.
“What is happening in the ANC is not your business, it is ANC business.”