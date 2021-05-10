Former ‘Generations’ actor and EFF MP Fana Mokoena slams ANC NEC ‘soapie’

Former EFF MP and former Generations actor Fana Mokoena has weighed in on the ANC’s internal issues, labelling its most recent national executive committee (NEC) meeting a “soapie”.

The ruling party held an NEC meeting over the weekend to discuss several issues, including the state of the organisation, the step-aside resolution, the fate of its secretary-general Ace Magashule and the upcoming local government elections.

In series of tweets, Mokoena claimed the ANC was plundering SA through corruption.

“The ANC is responsible for the current demise of the country: unemployment, declining economy, non-transformation in education, business, etc,” he said.