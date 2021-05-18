WATCH LIVE | Travel agents give Eskom-related evidence at state capture hearing
Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am
The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear Eskom-related evidence from two travel agents for Travel Excellence, Sameera Sooliman and Halima Allana, on Tuesday.
On Monday the inquiry heard evidence from the former treasurer of the Greater Johannesburg Region of the ANC, Moloantoa Geoffrey Makhubo.
The inquiry evidence leader, advocate Matthew Chaskalson, submitted his intention to petition chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to find that Joburg mayor Makhubo was in “a corrupt relationship” with city service providers.
Chaskalson's submission will be laid on the foundation of Makhubo's testimony to the inquiry about him allegedly unduly benefiting from companies such as EOH during his time as ANC Joburg regional treasurer and member of the mayoral committee responsible for finance in the ANC's last stint as outright ruler of the city.