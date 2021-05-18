Politics

'We're going in thick and fast': Duduzane Zuma on his plans to run for president

18 May 2021 - 10:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Duduzane Zuma wants to challenge Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency. File photo.
Duduzane Zuma wants to challenge Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane says his plans to run for president in the near future are still on the cards. 

During his father's trial at the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, Duduzane  reaffirmed his desire to lead the country.

Zuma is facing charges of racketeering, two counts of corruption and 12 counts of fraud, nine of which are for allegedly making false income tax returns. He is charged along with French arms manufacturer Thales.

His case has been postponed to May 26, 

Speaking outside the court, Duduzane said an “interesting journey” lay ahead. 

“The plans are on. We are going in and we are going in thick and fast. Keep an eye on it, this may be an interesting journey,” he said. 

This is not the first time the controversial businessman has made his plans to run for president known. 

In March, Duduzane told the Afrikaans newspaper Rapport that he wants to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the presidency of the ANC at the next national elective conference.

“It is time to move forward, and I believe there is now an opportunity to get involved. I believe I have a lot to offer [as president of the party] and I’m willing to stick my neck out for the ideals that are not being realised,” he told the paper.

Free tertiary education, land expropriation without compensation and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank are some of the policies he plans to implement.

'Thirst trapping' or legit bid? SA reacts to Duduzane Zuma’s plans to run for ANC president

Duduzane Zuma wants to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa next year for the ANC presidency.
Politics
2 months ago

Last year, Duduzane told 702 that he believes that many South Africans trust him to bring about change and that they would vote for him, despite his previous business ties with the Gupta family.

He said his interaction with people was what informed his decision to embark on a political career and denied claims that his father had a hand in it.

“I didn't just wake up and say, 'hey, let me start a political career.' It was because of the people that believe in me and trust me to fight their fight, so that's where I am coming from.

“To say that there is a [Zondo] commission going on and that I have a negative persona, that goes without saying ... but I am here now and that's going to change. There are going to be a lot of interactions, you'll get to know me and enjoy me,” he said.

READ MORE

'You'll get to know and enjoy me': Duduzane Zuma confident SA will vote for him in 2024 elections

Duduzane Zuma has big plans for a move into the political arena and is confident that South Africans will vote for him.
News
6 months ago

'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy

Duduzane Zuma says he is not against the idea of bringing a second wife into his marriage as long as "everyone is happy".
News
5 months ago

'I debated with his father': Julius Malema on debating with Duduzane Zuma

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to mounting calls about having a political debate with businessman Duduzane Zuma.
Politics
5 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics
  2. Nelson Mandela Bay’s bunking councillors Politics
  3. Independent candidates will crash the party, says Maimane Politics
  4. ‘I’m sick of criminals like Lucky Montana’: Paul O’Sullivan hits back Politics

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X