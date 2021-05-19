DA loses motion to scrap e-tolls as ANC denies dragging its feet on the matter

Efforts by the DA in Gauteng to get the government to scrap e-tolls fell flat after the ANC in the province voted against its motion.

Opposition MP Solly Msimanga tabled the motion at the provincial legislature on Tuesday, saying it is a “disastrous system” that must be done away with. He wanted to force Gauteng premier David Makhura to commit to scrapping the system in 30 days.

Msimanga said the tolling system was imposed on Gauteng residents and accused the ANC of using the debate about e-tolls as a ploy to give the impression it is deliberating the matter so it can lure voters ahead of the local government elections.

He lashed out at transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who was expected to announce a decision on e-tolls in March, saying residents have been left in limbo.

“It is clear that all this ANC-led government is doing is to use the e-toll issue during an election year as a ploy to get votes, but when it actually comes to ensuring that promises are delivered on as the ruling party, they are absolutely nowhere to be found. Our residents deserve better than empty promises year after year,” said Msimanga.