ANC mulls charges against Magashule; Niehaus, Yengeni also possible targets

The ANC is looking into bringing charges against its suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule for defying the terms of his suspension.

The party’s national working committee (NWC) directed its “national presenter” to look into Magashule’s defiance.

The national presenter will also look into the “divisive” behaviour of Magashule, his aide Carl Niehaus, as well national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni when former president Jacob Zuma appeared in court last week.

They are also facing possible disciplinary action, the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said during a media briefing on Tuesday.

“The NWC instructed the national presenter to look into these breaches of discipline and to investigate charges in line with the ANC constitution and code of conduct,” Duarte said.

The trio, especially Magashule, was accused of continuing to sow divisions in the party by speaking out against some of the decisions taken by the party, especially on the issue of step aside.

Magashule spoke to the supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court, despite his suspension sanction detailing that he was not allowed to address any ANC gathering or speak at any forum of the ANC, especially on the step aside issue.

A defiant Magashule told the crowd that no-one could ban him from the ANC.

“Nobody under a democracy will ban me. Nobody will remove the ANC from me. I will not form any party. I will die in the ANC,” Magashule said to the crowd.

The ANC has also dealt Magashule a heavy blow in the Free State by installing a provincial task team of 40 people led mostly by a pro-Ramaphosa grouping.

This comes after the ANC decided to pursue a political solution, led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, in the province after its provincial executive committee was disbanded by a court which found it had been constituted unlawfully.

That PEC was led by strong Magashule allies.

The newly installed PEC is led by Ramaphosa ally Mxolisi Dukwana, who has been appointed convener. Sefora Ntombela was appointed as deputy convener, and former provincial secretary Paseka Nompondo is now the co-ordinator.

TimesLIVE