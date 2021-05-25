Politics

Eskom unbundling will be completed in June: Pravin Gordhan

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
25 May 2021 - 14:28
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says management of Eskom’s debt is one of the key priorities to return the entity to a sustainable path. File photo.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says management of Eskom’s debt is one of the key priorities to return the entity to a sustainable path. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has announced that the unbundling of Eskom will be completed in June.

During his budget speech on Tuesday, Gordhan said while this process would be finished in June, the complete legal separation of the three units — distribution, transmission and generation — from Eskom Holdings would be done by December 2022.

“The legal separation of the transmission company will be completed by December 31 2021 while also working towards legal separation of the distribution and generation companies with Eskom Holdings by December 31 2022,” said Gordhan.    

He said each of the divisions will have its own profits and losses account.

“A total of 6,773 employees have been moved from corporate functions to divisions in readiness for legal separation.”

The unbundling of the power utility was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address in February 2019.

More Kusile kickbacks crop up

E-mails and investigative reports contained in a trove of documents detailing corruption in the Kusile power station construction project show that ...
News
2 days ago

Eskom is heavily indebted and has been mired in serious allegations of corruption while struggling to keep the lights on.

Gordhan said they have been making progress in recovering money stolen from the parastatal by companies with which it was doing business.  

He said Eskom has been correcting latent defects at its Medupi and Kusile power stations. 

“Money stolen from the projects is gradually being recovered from the people and companies involved,” said Gordhan. 

He said the management of Eskom’s debt is one of the key priorities to return the entity to a sustainable path. 

“The entity is continuing to implement its cost reduction initiative, with a saving of R13.5bn achieved in the 2021 financial year. Most notably was the R83bn reduction in debt in the 2021 financial year, from R484bn to R401bn due to the repayment of the maturing debt and changes in the exchange rate.”

However, Gordhan told parliament that Eskom’s consumer debt continued to escalate,  standing at R45.1bn with 78% owed by municipalities.

Soweto alone owes 17% of the total debt. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Electricity rates to soar as City of Joburg balances service delivery challenges

While member of the mayoral committee on finance, councillor Jolidee Matonga, was pleased with the budget he delivered, there was no getting away ...
News
3 hours ago

Trial date set for extradition hearing of former Eskom contractor in UK

A trial date has been set for the extradition hearing in London of a former Eskom contractor implicated in a multimillion-rand fraud and corruption ...
News
4 days ago

Kusile free-for-all exposed: How Eskom 'crooks siphoned' millions from project

Millions of rands in unnecessary contracts, a spending spree on furniture, and even a donation to a foundation chaired by former president Jacob ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics
  2. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics
  3. Gigaba obsessed with hiding how he cosied up to Guptas, says his ex Politics

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X