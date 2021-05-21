South Africa

Trial date set for extradition hearing of former Eskom contractor in UK

21 May 2021 - 12:39 By TimesLIVE
The investigation revolves around the construction of the huge coal-fired Kusile power station in Mpumalanga. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A trial date has been set for the extradition hearing in London of a former Eskom contractor implicated in a multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case.

Michael Lomas appeared briefly in the Westminster magistrate’s court on Thursday, which issued a trial date for December 20 and 21.

Lomas, a UK citizen, was arrested on April 15 and later granted bail of £100,000 (about R1.9m) and also submitted additional surety of £250,000 (about R4.9m).

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigative Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said his appearance in court followed talks with UK law enforcement authorities in connection with a fraud and corruption case where Eskom paid R745m to Tubular Construction Projects, in which Lomas was implicated.

“Lomas has been indicted along with four other accused in South Africa who were arrested in December 2019. His co-accused are expected back in court on June 1,” said Seboka.

“The same accused were also served with a R1.4bn assets restraint order on May 4 after the NPA’s Investigating Directorate applied to the high court. Their assets are now under the supervision of a curator appointed by the court.”

The ID brought its extradition application through the UK central authorities to invoke the European Convention on Extradition 1957 and the UN Convention against Corruption 2003 to assist in bringing Lomas back to SA.

TimesLIVE

