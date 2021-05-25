Government budget for state funerals and functions slashed by R11m over three years

The government has announced plans to reduce its spending on events, including states visits and funerals, by R11m in the next three years.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille made the revelation during her budget vote on Tuesday.

“Under the new prestige programmes for government functions, state visits and funerals will reduce from R94m in 2021/22 to R83m in 2023/24. The department is continuing to implement austerity measures, mainly for state functions, hence the decreasing budget over the medium term for this programme,” she said.

In 2020, De Lille ordered law enforcement officials to lay fraud charges against Crocia Events, the company which staged the funerals of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zola Skweyiya and Billy Modise, who all died in 2018, for allegedly inflating their invoices. The funerals cost taxpayers R76m, which the department said was a rip-off.

De Lille also detailed how her department would reduce energy consumption by between 22% and 45%, and reduce water consumption by between 30% and 55%. This, she said, equated to an estimated saving of up to R500bn over 30 years.