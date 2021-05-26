Case against Magashule gets a boost as ANC heavyweights file court papers

The ANC’s case against suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule has been bolstered by supporting affidavits from two high-ranking party members personally hit by the step aside rule.

ANC KZN heavyweight and provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu and national executive committee (NEC) member Mduduzi Manana both deposed affidavits in support of the party in its case against Magashule.

In their affidavits, the pair say they accepted their fates as this was in the best interests of the ANC and of the country.

Magashule has taken the ANC to court challenging the party’s decision to suspend him for failing to voluntarily step aside in the wake of corruption charges levelled against him in court. He also alleges that the step aside rule was trumped up to deal specifically with him.

Magashule argued in court papers filed last week that his suspension was also aimed at removing him to create a clear path for party president Cyril Ramaphosa to get a second term.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte denied this in responding court papers she filed on behalf of the party on Wednesday. She countered Magashule’s argument by saying that there were several other ANC leaders who had been affected by the rule.

These people, Duarte said, have accepted their fate and respected the party’s decision.

Duarte’s argument is now bolstered by the affidavits of Mabuyakhulu and Manana, who confirm that they had to step aside to deal with their criminal cases.

Mabuyakhulu had to vacate his position as the deputy chairperson of the ANC in KZN last month after the party adopted the step aside guidelines. He is facing corruption charges related to a R28m North Sea Jazz Festival case and is out on R50,000 bail.