Tom Moyane says Jacob Zuma told him a year in advance he would be Sars boss

Former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane on Wednesday told the state capture inquiry that former president Jacob Zuma told him “in confidence” a year in advance that he was his preferred candidate to head the tax collection agency.

Zuma told Moyane this in 2013, saying he would be the new Sars head as long as the ANC won the general elections the following year and Zuma returned for a second term.

The ANC emerged victorious and Zuma was re-elected president, paving the way for Moyane’s appointment.

He was asked: why you and what was special about you when 120 people had applied for the job?

“Because I was an economist. I am an economist,” said Moyane.