Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s monthly millions on overtime

03 June 2021 - 10:36 By Nomazima Nkosi
City Hall, the seat of municipal power in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Image: WERNER HILLS

In just one month, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality paid out almost R50m in overtime claims and allowances.

An eye-watering R27m was signed off for overtime pay and a further R20.3m for allowances in April.

Almost R11m of the overtime expenditure went to safety and security employees, including metro police officers whose visibility — or lack thereof — after hours has been questioned by residents in recent months.  

The metro is already saddled with an annual wage bill of R3.1bn, a significant portion of its R13bn total budget. 

