Gwede Mantashe graduates with an MBA

05 June 2021 - 13:53 By TimesLIVE
Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree..
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree.

Mantashe, 65, managed to juggle his time between government, party and school work to achieve his master's at Mancosa. His studies coincided with turbulent times in his party, the ANC, where he functions as the national chairperson. The party was dealing with internal battles related to the step-aside resolution which has led to several leaders vacating their positions.

Mantashe said the MBA required discipline more than intelligence as well as hard work and ability to meet deadlines.

“When you achieve your MBA, you don’t feel the length of the journey, you enjoy the qualification and you go about telling people that I’ve got a new qualification, the MBA. It takes courage and it’s quite an important qualification,” Mantashe said.

Because of Covid-19 Mantashe graduated virtually from the comfort of his home. He used his graduation speech to encourage young people to study.

“For young people and other people who want to do it I would encourage them to do that because it will give them tools of execution which is what the strength of the MBA is rather than theory.”

He was congratulated by many South Africans on social media including his colleagues whom he serves with in the cabinet. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted: “Viva! Mzholo Viva! Well done.”

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane tweeted: “Congratulations @GwedeMantashe1 the National Chairperson of the ANC, Co-Chairperson of Economic Cluster in Cabinet, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy on his Academic Achievement of an MBA. Proud Moment”.

The EFF’s Godrich Gardee also sent a congratulatory message saying, “Age is just a number. It is never too late. Congratulations chair. Congratulations SG.”

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said: “Congratulations Minister @GwedeMantashe1 on your MBA attainment. That’s leadership by example regarding the transformative potency of education.”

