Mbalula sparks debate with ‘you can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook’ post

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula had social media in a mess over the weekend when he shared a quote from former US president Harry Truman about politics and corruption.

Taking to Twitter, Mbalula shared the famous quote, which claimed “you can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook”.

The post quickly sparked a debate about politicians and alleged corruption in SA, with some claiming the minister may have been throwing shade and subs.

However, Mbalula cleared the air and said he did not agree with the quote.