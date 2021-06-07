‘You can’t transform the economy without capital’: Fikile Mbalula slams ‘pseudo-socialists’

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula took a veiled swipe at the ANC’s so-called “RET faction” and the EFF on Monday about their opposition to what they described as “white monopoly capital” or big business.

Mbalula believes it is misguided to hope to transform the economy without the involvement of big business.

His comments come amid a long-standing political debate that reached boiling point within the ANC in mid-2017 at its national policy conference at Nasrec.

At the time, the party was spilt into two, with the radical economic transformation (RET) grouping insisting “white monopoly capital” was holding the country back and must be dismantled to transform the economy.

On the opposing side were the “New Dawn” protagonists, who argued that monopoly capital in the country as it stands has no colour and is not an enemy of the party’s “national democratic revolution”.