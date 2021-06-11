Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa to meet UK’s Boris Johnson at G7 summit

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
11 June 2021 - 11:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be attending the G7 Leaders' Summit.
Image: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit to discuss efforts to end the Covid-19 pandemic with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.  

“The president will participate in three working sessions on health, open societies and economies and climate and nature,” the presidency said.

The meeting, taking place in the UK, also aims to deepen “the strong ties that characterise bilateral relations”.

Ramaphosa, who will be accompanied by international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, has been invited in recognition of SA’s leadership role on the African continent and globally in the fight against the pandemic, including championing vaccine equity within and between nations.

“SA has also been invited for its role as co-chair of the ACT-Accelerator (ACT-A) Facilitation Council, which aims to expedite research, manufacturing and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics across the world.”  

Ramaphosa and his counterparts will also deliberate on proposals formulated during ministerial talks in the lead-up to the summit.

Africa needs to boost vaccine manufacturing to combat future pandemics — President Ramaphosa

Africa needs to boost its own vaccine manufacturing capability to combat future pandemics, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday when he announced ...
Politics
1 week ago

The presidency said: “The Leaders’ Summit will allow SA to push for a swift international response to Covid-19 that enables equitable and affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines and medical supplies.

“Such a response should include financial support from wealthy countries for ACT-A and the adoption of a Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (Trips) waiver at the World Trade Organization.”

Regarding climate change, Ramaphosa will put forward an argument for a global commitment to a just transition for developing economies and significantly scaled-up support for adaptation and implementation support.

The working visit ends on Sunday. 

TimesLIVE

