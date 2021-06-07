Test for the West: G7 summit to answer ‘defining question of our time’

Leaders of rich democracies want to show they can compete with the power of China and the assertiveness of Russia

The Group of Seven rich democracies will try to show the world at a summit this week that the West can still act in concert to tackle major crises by donating hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccines to poor countries and pledging to slow climate change.



US President Joe Biden, on his first foreign trip since winning power, will try to use the summit in the English seaside village of Carbis Bay to burnish his multilateral credentials after the tumult of Donald Trump’s presidency...