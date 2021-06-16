Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa's Youth Day address

16 June 2021 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address commemorating Youth Day on Wednesday.

The Presidency said that Ramaphosa would also use the occasion to launch the "National Pathway Management Network".

“The network will provide young work-seekers with a range of support including training for work-readiness,” The Presidency said.

Ramaphosa was originally meant to deliver the address in person at an event in Pietermaritzburg, but he will now do so virtually after new lockdown regulations were imposed on Tuesday night amid growing Covid-19 cases.

