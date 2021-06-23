Politics

Ramaphosa joins SADC leaders to consider response to ongoing terrorism in Mozambique

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
23 June 2021 - 12:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a previous SADC summit in Maputo, Mozambique.
Image: GCIS

When heads of states within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc meet on Wednesday, they will attempt to come up with the best suitable regional response to address ongoing terrorism in Mozambique.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Maputo accompanied by minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

The extraordinary summit follows the extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit on May 27.  

During their last meeting, the heads of state did not make an outright decision on which intervention would be suitable to restore stability in the country.

The summit, chaired by Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, discussed measures to address terrorism in the country after continued attacks in the Cabo Delgado province in the north of the country.

Mozambique was besieged in March by insurgents allegedly linked to the Islamic State who overran the gas fields town of Palma, killing dozens of people and displacing many.

During their meeting on April 8, heads of state directed that an immediate “fact finding mission” assess and investigate the situation on the ground before responding.

Military intervention in Moz will only be a ‘last resort’ for SADC

Regional leaders to meet on June 23 to determine response to insurgency in nation’s gas-rich northern province
World
1 week ago

The summit said it had received a report on the security situation in Cabo Delgado and reaffirmed its solidarity with the government and people of Mozambique and its continued efforts to address terrorism and ensure lasting peace and security in the country, which is also a threat to the SADC region.

Speaking in Cape Town on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said addressing the ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado would be on the agenda.

“This follows discussions and decisions taken in the past that include recommendations from the team sent to make an assessment on what type of intervention the SADC needs to make.

“We will receive further reports. We are all convinced we cannot allow a situation where insurgents infiltrate the country and take over an area or region, kill and displace people and we all sit and do not support.”

He said the required support will be given to restore stability in Mozambique.

“The extent of the support is something we will discuss because it is a matter on which we all need to reach agreement.” 

