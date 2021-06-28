Duduzane Zuma for president? — 6 things he has said in his presidency bid so far
Businessman Duduzane Zuma has reportedly taken his first step towards his ANC presidency bid, contesting the chairmanship of the ANC’s ward 11 in KwaZulu-Natal.
As reported by Zimasa Matiwane for the Sunday Times, Zuma at over the weekend delivered groceries to a child-headed household in Quarry Heights, Durban.
Zuma confirmed to the paper that he intends to campaign to be chairperson of the branch before making a challenge to be ANC president, with insiders alleging he has met other branch leaders around KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State to push his campaign.
Here are six issues he has raised in his campaign so far:
I think the ANC still has a lot to offer, it needs some fixing up
He told 702 last year that he believes that the ANC is still the right party to lead the nation, but needs some "fixing up".
“I think the ANC still has a lot to offer, it needs some fixing up. It's no secret that it has needed some solutions over the past few years. New ideas need to be injected, youthful ideas need to be injected and I'm definitely going to be part of that ... I believe in action. I believe in being part of a solution as opposed to being part of a problem, that's where I come from.”
Border issues and xenophobia
"We must resolve our border issues. We must also deal with xenophobia. We have state organs that must see to it that every citizen entering the republic is documented,” he told IOL in November.
Food security and mining
“Food security is a concern, just like mining, infrastructure and beneficiation, that must be our priority. We can either sleep or we can work. I’m in this to reset, redistribute and rebuild. That’s what I’m about,” he added to the publication.
Gap in youth leadership
“I am doing [this] via the people who have the hope and trust in me to do so. Whoever rides with me, I am going to ride with them.
“I am an ANC member. The ANC [brought] me up ... I think there is a gap in youth leadership and business gatekeeping,” he told Newzroom Afrika in an interview last October.
Free tertiary education, land expropriation without compensation and nationalisation of the Reserve Bank
“These are all policy decisions that had been accepted by the ANC before. Why are they not being implemented?” he asked, during an interview with Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport in March.
The ultimate goal is to contest the presidency of the ANC
“Yes, the ultimate goal is to contest the presidency of the ANC now. No, we are not talking about the future. Everything we are doing is now, I'm not attaching a date or a conference to what I am doing,” he said at the weekend.