Duduzane Zuma for president? — 6 things he has said in his presidency bid so far

Businessman Duduzane Zuma has reportedly taken his first step towards his ANC presidency bid, contesting the chairmanship of the ANC’s ward 11 in KwaZulu-Natal.

As reported by Zimasa Matiwane for the Sunday Times, Zuma at over the weekend delivered groceries to a child-headed household in Quarry Heights, Durban.

Zuma confirmed to the paper that he intends to campaign to be chairperson of the branch before making a challenge to be ANC president, with insiders alleging he has met other branch leaders around KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State to push his campaign.

Here are six issues he has raised in his campaign so far:

I think the ANC still has a lot to offer, it needs some fixing up

He told 702 last year that he believes that the ANC is still the right party to lead the nation, but needs some "fixing up".

“I think the ANC still has a lot to offer, it needs some fixing up. It's no secret that it has needed some solutions over the past few years. New ideas need to be injected, youthful ideas need to be injected and I'm definitely going to be part of that ... I believe in action. I believe in being part of a solution as opposed to being part of a problem, that's where I come from.”

Border issues and xenophobia

"We must resolve our border issues. We must also deal with xenophobia. We have state organs that must see to it that every citizen entering the republic is documented,” he told IOL in November.