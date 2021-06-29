Former intelligence minister, Siyabonga Cwele says erstwhile 'top three' spies are lying

Former intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele, now SA's ambassador to China, has labelled former State Security Agency (SSA) “top three” spies as a bunch of individuals out to defame him.

Cwele appeared at the Zondo commission on Tuesday to be grilled about allegations laid against him by Lizo Njenje, Mo Shaik and Mzuvukile Maqetuka.

At the heart of his testimony were claims by the trio that he had intervened to stop an State Security Agency investigation into the alleged shenanigans of the Gupta family in 2011.

The ex-top spies previously told the commission that Cwele summoned them to a meeting in Cape Town and instructed them to halt the investigation directed by Njenje.

Cwele admitted to meeting the three, but denied issuing an instruction for the halting of the investigation into the Guptas because of their proximity to then president Jacob Zuma. According to Cwele, the meeting followed a tipoff he received that Njenje and his team had been eavesdropping on a Gupta brother.