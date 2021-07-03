Politics

WATCH | ‘You will see a civil war here in SA’: Zuma supporters ready to lay down life and limb

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
03 July 2021 - 09:35

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) press briefing at the entrance of former president Jacob Zuma’s home degenerated into chaos and was stopped prematurely on July 2 2021 after supporters intimidated members of the media.

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) held a press briefing at the entrance to former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home on Friday afternoon.

During the briefing, spokesperson Carl Niehaus stated that veterans were ready to form a human shield around Zuma — willing to lay down life and limb for the former president. 

“If cool heads and minds do not prevail. If President Zuma continues to be targeted, if President Zuma is eventually sentenced to prison — our country will be torn apart,” Niehaus said. 

The press briefing descended into chaos and was stopped prematurely as members of the media faced intimidation from supporters. 

Residents of Nkandla seem to share Niehaus' sentiments.

In Nkandla CBD, local resident Ephrriam Ndaba said that Zuma's treatment was “wrong”. 

“If you want to see a civil war, you will see a civil war here in SA,” he said. 

As Zuma's impending Sunday deadline to hand himself over to authorities approaches, all eyes are on Nkandla.

MORE

WATCH | ‘We are not scared’: Gunshots and protest on the way to Zuma’s Nkandla

A long convoy of supporters of former president Jacob Zuma started making its way to his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal on July 1 2021.
News
1 day ago

ANC postpones NEC meeting as tension rises in KZN over jailing of Jacob Zuma

The tense political situation in KwaZulu-Natal over the looming incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma has forced the ANC to postpone its ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Zuma to be 'treated like everyone else' in prison but may get early parole

Former president Jacob Zuma will wear orange overalls in jail, like every other prisoner.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | MK vets will form 'human shield' around Zuma, says Carl Niehaus

The MKMVA press briefing at the entrance of former president Jacob Zuma’s home degenerated into chaos and was stopped prematurely on Friday after ...
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  4. Holding elections will put lives at risk, says health DG Politics

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...