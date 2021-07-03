WATCH | ‘You will see a civil war here in SA’: Zuma supporters ready to lay down life and limb

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) held a press briefing at the entrance to former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home on Friday afternoon.

During the briefing, spokesperson Carl Niehaus stated that veterans were ready to form a human shield around Zuma — willing to lay down life and limb for the former president.

“If cool heads and minds do not prevail. If President Zuma continues to be targeted, if President Zuma is eventually sentenced to prison — our country will be torn apart,” Niehaus said.

The press briefing descended into chaos and was stopped prematurely as members of the media faced intimidation from supporters.

Residents of Nkandla seem to share Niehaus' sentiments.

In Nkandla CBD, local resident Ephrriam Ndaba said that Zuma's treatment was “wrong”.

“If you want to see a civil war, you will see a civil war here in SA,” he said.

As Zuma's impending Sunday deadline to hand himself over to authorities approaches, all eyes are on Nkandla.