Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina tests positive for Covid-19

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home, his office said on Wednesday.

“Masina undertook to take a Covid-19 test after experiencing mild symptoms yesterday [Tuesday],” said his spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe.

He said Masina received his results on Wednesday, and that all those who were in contact with him had been advised to self-isolate or test.