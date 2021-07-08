Mbalula tells Niehaus to ‘stop fooling around’ after he vows to appeal ANC suspension

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has taken a dig at Carl Niehaus's vow to appeal his suspension from the ANC, telling him to “stop fooling around”.

On Wednesday, the ANC temporarily suspended the controversial Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson after his speeches outside former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home at the weekend.

In a letter circulating on social media, the party said it was suspending Niehaus with immediate effect.

Reacting to the letter, Niehaus said he would be appealing the decision. “I remain a dedicated liberation fighter,” he added.

However, Mbalula, using a meme of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, told Niehaus to “stop fooling around”.

“Musuk'ganga wena, hlala phansi [Stop fooling around, sit down],” the post read.