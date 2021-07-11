'Let's be clear ... we will not tolerate acts of criminality': Ramaphosa on violent protests

You might be angry and hurt, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, but turning those emotions into “increasingly violent” protests was simply unacceptable.

While Ramaphosa uttered these words on Sunday night during his address to the nation, there were reports of widespread looting across Durban and Johannesburg, with police involved in running battles with protesters.

Police feared that the protests would continue into the night.

Ramaphosa directly addressed the violence during his address, saying that the country “will not tolerate acts of criminality”.

“In the past few days, we have seen sporadic but increasingly violent protests in some parts of the country. Key infrastructure like national roads have been affected, slowing down the transportation of goods and services that keep our economy running. Property has been destroyed. Cars have been stoned. People have been intimidated and threatened, and some have even been hurt. These acts are endangering lives and damaging our efforts to rebuild the economy.

“Our constitution guarantees everyone’s right to freely express themselves and to engage in peaceful protest. While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions,” he said.