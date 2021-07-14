Politics

ANC suspends Andile Lungisa for 18 months

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
14 July 2021 - 16:13
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has been suspended by the provincial disciplinary committee. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has suspended controversial former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa.

He has, however, appealed the decision to the party's national structures.

A letter signed by ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi reads: “This serves to inform you that comrade Andile Lungisa has been suspended for 18 months by the provincial disciplinary committee, following his being charged for violating rule 25.17.2. of the ANC constitution.

This suspension of membership follows his being charged by the ANC, after he was found guilty by a court of law on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on councillor Rano Kayser, and the subsequent custodial sentence of two years without an option of a fine.”

The letter states that the provincial disciplinary committee has also directed Lungisa to attend anger management classes for 12 months as part of his rehabilitation process.

Ngcukaitobi said his office has been alerted that Lungisa has filed an appeal with the ANC's national disciplinary committee regarding the provincial disciplinary body's finding.

