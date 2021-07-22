ANC in KZN asks police to investigate motorcade and 'Black Friday' protest

The first poster, which was widely circulated this week, stated that on Thursday all ANC branches would be driving to the party's provincial office in support of the release of Zuma from prison. The poster, which featured the ANC logo and colours, said it would be the “mother of all motorcades”.

The motorcade is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Metro police said roads had not been closed.

The second poster, titled “Black Friday”, said protest action was planned for Friday against the “Phoenix massacre and racist attacks on our people”.

The meeting point for the protest is the Durban City Hall.

“We don’t know anything about that activity, who organised it, for what purpose and what is the objective of coming to the office. Our structures are aware that there is no such programme sanctioned by the movement,” said Ntombela.

Police didn't immediately respond to queries.

TimesLIVE