Thandi Modise calls for extraordinary parliament debate on violent unrest

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has called for an extraordinary extended debate on the unrest, looting and destruction of property in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month.

Modise wrote to political parties represented in the National Assembly, proposing that the debate be held as soon as parliament reconvenes next month.

Parliament is on its winter break and is scheduled to reconvene on August 16.

“She also recommends that reports of committees already involved in oversight activities on the unrest inform the proposed extraordinary extended National Assembly debate.

“This means these committees should prioritise their engagements, confer if necessary and report to the National Assembly as soon as possible before the house reconvenes,” parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Thursday.

He said deliberations on these reports during the proposed extraordinary debate may lead to further enquiries.