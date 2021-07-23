IEC to file urgent court bid to postpone elections after Moseneke’s report

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has taken a resolution to accept the non-binding findings of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to postpone the local government elections.

Commission chairperson Glen Mashinini said the IEC would approach a relevant court to seek a postponement of the elections after thoroughly studying Moseneke’s report and holding extensive consultations.

“The commission has therefore resolved to urgently brief senior counsel to launch an application in a court of competent jurisdiction to seek judicial authorisation to conduct the election outside the constitutionally prescribed time periods,” he said.

The constitution stipulates that when the five-year term of a municipal council expires, an election must be held within 90 days of the date on which that council’s term expired. The current term expires in November.