Appeal court votes against IEC for its handling of DA-De Lille dispute

The explosive fallout between the DA and Patricia de Lille has led to a unanimous vote against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) by five appeal court judges.

The messy fight between the then mayor of Cape Town and the party culminated in 2018 when De Lille agreed to resign in return for the DA dropping disciplinary charges of intimidation, criminality and misconduct.

De Lille then formed the Good Party, and when it contested the 2019 national elections the DA issued guidelines to canvassers about how to deal with questions about her.