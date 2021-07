Appeal court votes against IEC for its handling of DA-De Lille dispute

Judge Ashton Schippers, who wrote the judgment, said De Lille was wrong when she claimed she had not been fired by the DA.

“What is clear, as a statement of fact, is that Ms De Lille was forcibly expelled from her position as mayor and member of the DA,” he said.

“Stated differently, she had no real choice but to resign. If she had not, the DA would have proceeded with the disciplinary charges of intimidation, criminality and misconduct against her. Ms De Lille was forcibly expelled from or fired by the DA.”

But the reason the IEC's appeal was dismissed, he said, was because it overstepped its powers in ordering the DA to apologise.

The IEC only has powers to conciliate, not to adjudicate, said Schippers. If this fails, it must refer disputes to the courts. “The commission has no power ... to make a finding that the code has been contravened,” said Schippers.

“Only a criminal court has the power to decide whether a provision of the code has been contravened and to impose a sanction for such contravention.”

