Bosasa was involved in ‘grand corruption’: state capture inquiry

State capture inquiry chairperson acting chief justice Raymond Zondo says it is puzzling how a company like Bosasa, swimming in allegations of corruption in the early 2000s, kept getting government contracts well into the 2010s.

Zondo said it is for this reason his commission must find way in its final report to recommend how this should never happen again.

He was speaking during the grilling of former chief operations officer of the department of justice, Dr Khotso De Wee, who also had a brief stint as secretary of the state capture inquiry.

De Wee left the state capture inquiry in a huff in 2019 after it emerged he was involved in the approval of a number of contracts to Bosasa-linked entities while a high-ranking official in the justice department.

De Wee was fingered for allegedly being involved in at least three contracts awarded to Bosasa and/or its subsidiaries for more than R1bn.