Politics

Ramaphosa meets special envoys on investment to discuss economic climate

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
05 August 2021 - 10:43
President Cyril Ramphosa on Wednesday met with the presidential special envoys on investment to discuss the economic environment.
President Cyril Ramphosa on Wednesday met with the presidential special envoys on investment to discuss the economic environment.
Image: GCIS / Elmond Jiyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa met his special envoys on investment on Wednesday to discuss the economic environment and steps taken to improve the investment climate in SA.

The envoys, including Phumzile Langeni, Jeff Radebe, Derek Hanekom, Mcebisi Jonas, Trevor Manuel and Jacko Maree expressed concern about the recent violence, destruction and loss of lives in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Seale said the envoys stressed the importance of restoring stability and rebuilding investor confidence after these events.

Put the economy first or face the consequences

President Cyril Ramaphosa's critics would have been disappointed with his public appearance and brief TV interview at the Gallagher Estate Covid-19 ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

“The investment champions urged that local government capacity be strengthened to ensure consistent and reliable service delivery, which is a precondition for investment,” said Seale.

They welcomed the progress in economic reforms, particularly in the energy sector and emphasised the need for speedy implementation of these reforms and other commitments.

“In the envoys’ assessment, the increased pace of Covid-19 vaccinations is gratifying and, together with the reforms, lays the basis for increased economic growth and job creation.

“The discussion also highlighted the opportunities presented by the just energy transition backed by global climate finance commitments, as government prepares for the COP26 climate conference,” said Seale.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Over 200 businesses join ActionSA's lawsuit against Ramaphosa and ANC — Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party will be suing President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Bheki Cele over the damage to properties ...
Politics
2 days ago

SA crime figures used as 'propaganda' to chase away tourists and investors: Bheki Cele

Bheki Cele wants "further debate" on SA making it to the world's number three spot for crime.
Politics
5 days ago

Investors fret over SA unrest

Foreign firms say they won't leave, but more investments in doubt
Business
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  3. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  4. PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest Politics

Latest Videos

'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home