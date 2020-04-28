EFF plans to build Winnie Madikizela-Mandela school for poor children

The EFF says it has already identified the land on which it plans to build a school for poor black children.

The party's leader, Julius Malema, revealed this during his virtual Freedom Day address on Monday

“We have already found land on which to build the school. We have contacted the Winnie Mandela family regarding the naming of the school after Mama Winnie.”

Malema said the school will be independent from the EFF and its operations, adding that it will have its own independent board of trustees.