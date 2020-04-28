Politics

EFF plans to build Winnie Madikizela-Mandela school for poor children

28 April 2020 - 14:20 By Rethabile Radebe
EFF Leader Julius Malema said the school would be named after late anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
EFF Leader Julius Malema said the school would be named after late anti-apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Image: Via Twitter/@Economic Freedom Fighters

The EFF says it has already identified the land on which it plans to build a school for poor black children.

The party's leader, Julius Malema, revealed this during his virtual Freedom Day address on Monday

“We have already found land on which to build the school. We have contacted the Winnie Mandela family regarding the naming of the school after Mama Winnie.”

Malema said the school will be independent from the EFF and its operations, adding that it will have its own independent board of trustees.

SA free but not independent, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema lamented on Monday that as South Africa celebrated Freedom Day it must be clear that the country was not yet independent.
Politics
1 day ago

The red berets’ leader said building the school would be guided by a five-year plan where the values of the school would be fundamentally based on decolonisation and socialism.

He said children coming from poor backgrounds and those who lost their parents and caregivers to HIV/Aids would be given preference.

“It will be a school for the poor, dejected and talented black children. Its admission policy will be based on prioritisation of poor orphans who lost their parents to HIV/Aids, victims of domestic violence and the poor in general.”

Malema further challenged black business to invest in black communities by helping to empower them instead of spending their wealth on lavish lifestyles.

“We hope to inspire those with some wealth in the black community to start emulating our example ... Let us start to build well-equipped schools for talented black children instead of wasting money on private jets, expensive holiday mansions in islands of luxury.”

MORE

Julius Malema slams 'rushed and senseless' reopening of SA economy

If any employee contracts the coronavirus and dies during the partial re-opening of the SA economy kicking in on Friday, the government and employers ...
Politics
1 day ago

Malema wants Covid-19 grants made permanent 'if you want peace in SA'

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the SA government to not do away with the unemployment income grant introduced to mitigate Covid-19's impact, ...
Politics
1 day ago

Seven key points from Malema's Freedom Day address - 'Social grant increases must be permanent'

EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday addressed the party's virtual Freedom Day rally as SA marked 26 years since it held its first democratic elections.
Politics
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tourism industry to know on Friday about BBBEE requirements for relief Politics
  2. EFF plans to build Winnie Madikizela-Mandela school for poor children Politics
  3. MK veterans praise Cyril Ramaphosa but oppose sale of cigarettes Politics
  4. From Covid-19 to inequality: five takeouts from Cyril Ramaphosa's Freedom Day ... Politics
  5. EFF's pledge to support artists who have been on its stages gets thumbs up Politics

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X