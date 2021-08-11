Inside new Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo’s plans for the city: 5 things he wants to implement

Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo has promised to hit the ground running with service delivery to ensure stability in the city and for its residents.

He told a media briefing after his appointment on Tuesday that financial stability and accountability will be among his areas of focus.

Matongo is the former MMC for finance in the metro and was elected unopposed to replace late city mayor Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 last month.

Here are his five big plans for the city:

Ensure service delivery or lose your job

City managers who do not improve on ensuring adequate service delivery will risk losing their jobs. Matongo said money must be spent towards the services for which it has been budgeted to avoid returning it to the National Treasury.

“We budgeted R175m in the past financial year to provide food for the food insecure in our city and the money was not spent by the relevant department. We will ensure those assigned to deliver the services do so. If people don’t spend the money, they will have to sit at home.”