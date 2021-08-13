LISTEN | ANC rules on candidate selection will shake things up ahead of local government polls: Motlanthe

Those names must then be presented to a general meeting of the community within that ward, and be nominated. Candidates can then be afforded an opportunity to present their credentials to the community. Should the community not be happy with some of them, they are given a right to nominate those who inspire confidence.

Last month, the auditor-general flagged some municipalities as being on the brink of collapse.

Only 27 achieved clean audits, which went hand-in-hand with the deteriorating state of local government, said auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.

This was, however, set to change with the implementation of the rules because the party was looking for candidates who, “first and foremost, have expertise as well as experience and would have served in structures, in issues of governance. Over and above, we need qualifications and skills relevant to the work that municipality would be involved in,” said Motlanthe.

Another requirement for candidates is that they would take up governance and leadership modules with the Oliver Tambo school, according to Motlanthe.

“Local government is the most important tier of government. In a sense it is like a rock face where residents and citizens interact with government very directly.”