Ruling leaves public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment process up in air

Parliament may have been sent back to the drawing board on public protector case

Wednesday's judgment on the constitutionality of parliament's impeachment rules for the heads of chapter nine institutions may prove to be a headache for speaker of parliament Thandi Modise.



As the Western Cape High Court was deliberating on its judgment, parliament was beavering away at an impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane...