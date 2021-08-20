Elections in October? Citizens would need to choose between health or right to vote, argues IFP

March, April or June 2022. These are the three months submitted by the ANC, EFF and IFP as alternative dates to hold elections as the parties supported the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) court application to have the next local government elections shifted from the existing date of October 27.

Addressing the Constitutional Court on Friday, Anthony Stein for the ANC said experts had suggested March 2022 was a “safer date” than October 2021, but if the court would be willing to set an outer limit, the beginning of April was a safer solution.

The EFF proposed the court direct co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zulu to table eased regulations allowing parties to gather to process their candidate nomination lists for the elections.

“Linked to that directive is the second part. The IEC must be directed to extend the date for nomination letter submissions from August 23,” Mfesane Ka-Siboto said for the EFF.

In his argument, Warren Shapiro, representing the IFP, said it was a “rare moment” unfolding in the Constitutional Court on Friday as opposition parties were in agreement that now was not a good time to hold elections.