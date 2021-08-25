WATCH | 'Incompetent and questionable': Malema's fiery attack on IEC and judiciary

“Everything the IEC does, we must check it twice, even when we go to the elections now. The IEC cannot be trusted, it has commissioners with questionable characters, so we cannot allow that to happen.”

He alleged that people had been “stealing elections”, particularly in Gauteng, and it would not happen again.

Malema also took a swipe at the judiciary and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo. He criticised Zondo’s handling of former president Jacob Zuma’s failure to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

“There is something wrong at the Constitutional Court. There is a gross incompetence at the highest level of the judiciary, starting with the incompetent acting chief justice Zondo. He has put us in this mess. Why did he take Zuma to the ConCourt? Why didn’t he take him to magistrate's or high court? Why did he have to got to court anyway, because this is a commission?”

He charged that Zondo should have instead ruled against Zuma and made recommendations based on the evidence presented against him after Zuma failed to appear, as per the scope of the commission — and not “demonstrate that he's got more masculine power than Zuma, at the expense of SA”.

The EFF had attempted to halt the Monday candidate registration deadline through an urgent court bid. This amid the IEC’s bid to postpone the elections to February next year. The apex court had not made a decision on the EFF’s request by Wednesday, which Malema said was an indication that the court failed to execute its duties and respect applicants.

“They don’t do their work, someone must tell them and I have taken a decision to be that person who’s going to tell them. I don’t care if they like me or not. I am not in the business of being liked, I am in the business of telling the truth.”

TimesLIVE