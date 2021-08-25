Register
Sign In
Subscribe
Register
Sign In
Redeem
Home
News
South Africa
Africa
World
Consumer Live
Sci-Tech
GamersLIVE
State Capture
Politics
coronavirus
Sport
Soccer
Rugby
Cricket
TshisaLIVE
Lifestyle
Business
Motoring
news
First Drives
New Models
Reviews
Features
Motorsport
Multimedia
Podcasts
ST Daily
Politics
RECORDED | EFF's Julius Malema holds media briefing
25 August 2021 - 11:45
By
TimesLIVE
EFF leader Julius Malema is holding a press conference on Wednesday at 12pm.
READ MORE:
Malema’s East London trial for EFF birthday ‘shooting’ postponed
The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema, who allegedly fired an automatic rifle during the party's fifth birthday celebrations in 2018, has been ...
Politics
2 days ago
Malema wants Ramaphosa prosecuted over Marikana massacre — how far is the case nine years later?
EFF leader Julius Malema has repeated his calls for the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa for his alleged role in ...
News
1 week ago
Malema won't be dragged into 'nonsense' about Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo
“I’m sorry, don’t count me in your nonsense. Politically we disagree, but he remains a black brother of mine," said Julius Malema.
Politics
1 week ago
Next Article
Most read
DA bolts straight out of the gate with lineup of metro mayoral candidates
Politics
ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried
Politics
Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial ...
Politics
Despite what they say I am up to the job, says new deputy health minister
Politics
I won’t compromise parliament for ‘personal whims’, says Mapisa-Nqakula
Politics
Latest Videos
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
Please
click here
to view our site optimised for your device.