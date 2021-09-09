SA set for eased lockdown restrictions as new infections slow

The government is preparing to ease restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus after a sustained slowdown in new infections.

Larger public gatherings are likely to be permitted, making it easier for political parties to campaign for upcoming municipal elections, according to two people with knowledge of the deliberations within government, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

Alcohol trading hours are set to be extended and a night-time curfew will probably be shortened, they said.

The national coronavirus command council met on Tuesday to discuss the rules.