Is alert level 2 on the cards? Here’s why SA thinks it might be

The decline in daily Covid-19 infections and a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and provincial leaders on Tuesday has left many speculating over the easing of lockdown regulations.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he suggested the government lowers the lockdown restrictions to enable economic recovery. He also called for the scrapping of the state of disaster and speeding up the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

“We’re coming off the peak and my motivation is that we need to lower the lockdown regulations. We need to modernise and need a better recording system once we have had our vaccine. We need to be able to have it on an app. If you go for a test, the results should also be shown on the app,” he said.