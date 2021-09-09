What will the festive season be like this year? David Mabuza says it depends on vaccinations

“If we are to revive our vibrant creative industries, return to theatres and stadiums to play and enjoy sport and entertainment, it is important that our vaccination programme is accelerated to reach as many people as possible,” he said.

As part of the programme, Mabuza said people must reach out and educate communities about the benefits of vaccines, and dispel myths and the spread of fake and untrue conspiracy theories about vaccines.

“A vaccinated nation is what it will take to once again open the stadium for the popular Soweto derby, it is what it will take to open the Cape Town Jazz Festival, the Macufe and other prominent music events in our calendar, and indeed a vaccinated nation is what it will take to open the Durban July and other similar events,” said Mabuza.

Mabuza called on artists, athletes and leaders in sport and creative sectors to be flag-bearers in promoting Covid-19 vaccinations, saying they are the embodiment of hope, resilience and force of unity to get all communities behind the national vaccination programme.

Last month, general practitioners Dr Marlin McKay and Dr Hillary Mukudu told TimesLIVE it would likely be unsafe for South Africans to hold mass gatherings during the festive season, even though millions are expected to have received their Covid-19 jabs by then.

Mukudu said it was too early to tell if SA can return to some kind of normality even with high vaccine coverage.