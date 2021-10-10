Ramaphosa lends sympathetic ear to Umlazi residents over poverty, unemployment and grants

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been confronted with complaints about poverty, unemployment and the slow pace at which social relief of distress grants are paid.

Ramaphosa led the ANC election campaign in eThekwini over the weekend ahead of the November 1 local government elections.

While Ramaphosa's visit in KwaMakhutha, Folweni, Umlazi and KwaNdengezi was met with developed wards with tarred roads, electricity supply and adequate housing — residents along the campaign trail told the president of the dire state of their lives due to unemployment.

Ramaphosa conceded that the government should prioritise job creation.

“Our gogos are telling us that while they get pension grants, their children are not working. They are asking that the ANC government create jobs for their children and I am happy to report to you that we are seized with the matter of creating jobs,” he said.

Ramaphosa told scores of ANC supporters gathered in Umlazi that unemployment remains a massive challenge. However, he said his government was working hard to combat lack of jobs.

“That is why we are saying job creation is a priority. So vote for us because as we say, only the ANC has proven that we care for our people and solving their problems,” said Ramaphosa.

The latest unemployment statistics have left some South Africans with little hope of finding work as the numbers reached a new record high.