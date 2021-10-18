Gogo gifted with R10,000 shopping voucher by ANC vows she will vote for Mandela

The ANC, in an intervention measure to relieve Molefe’s plight, left her with a Checkers shopping voucher card worth R10,000.

Molefe also told Ramaphosa about poor service delivery in the Free State town that falls under the shambolic Maluti-a-Phofung municipality.

“I am very happy chose to visit me of all people. I made sure to tell him everything about my suffering,” she said.

“What hurts me most is that our children are not working, I told ntate Ramaphosa, and also that my grandchildren and their friends whose parents are facing the same plight help themselves to all the food when I am sleeping. The sugar I buy does not last me a month.

“That is not good and my health is not okay, but these things would not happen if their parents were working. Ntate Ramaphosa said he will do something about it.”

Ramaphosa addressed a community meeting not far from Molefe’s state-sponsored house.

He said Molefe also complained about perpetual power blackouts outside Eskom’s scheduled load-shedding.

Ramaphosa said: “I just came out of Mma Molefe’s house. She was pleased to meet me, saying she was hopeful this community’s problems will finally get attention, and I agreed.

“She said there are water problems here, poor service delivery in this community and bad roads, and I saw the roads for myself.

“She told me their children are battling unemployment. I told her I came here so we can have a conversation on how best we can resolve this community’s problems.”

Ramaphosa said Molefe offered solutions, chief among those being having competent councillors and a functional municipality.

Molefe complained, said Ramaphosa, that “those at the municipal offices are stealing” to the detriment of the people.

“She affirmed her love for the ANC and that she has been voting for the party since Mandela and will never vote for anyone else.”