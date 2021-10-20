Refrain from resolving candidate disputes on the campaign trail, Kgalema Motlanthe tells ANC leaders

Former president and head of the ANC’s electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe on Tuesday assured members and communities that any outstanding disputes regarding the candidate selection processes will be resolved speedily after the local government elections.

“The provincial list committees (PLC) have been directed to ensure all the outstanding disputes are processed by November 15, and the electoral committee will finalise all the appeals by November 30,” he said.

Motlanthe was delivering a brief account on the candidate selection process and the resolution of outstanding disputes at the inaugural “roll call event” at the Alberton Civic Centre in Gauteng.

The event, which is the first of its kind, introduced 9,406 councillor candidates who signed a pledge “to do better” ahead of the November 1 local government elections.

Motlanthe said: “All ANC leaders are asked to refrain from trying to resolve disputes while on the campaign trail and should instead refer all such disputes encountered while campaigning to the electoral committee using our existing channels of communication.”