What you said: John Steenhuisen should be ‘cancelled’ after controversial Gareth Cliff interview

DA leader John Steenhuisen should be “cancelled” after his appearance on media personality Gareth Cliff’s The Burning Platform show, a TimesLIVE poll showed.

Steenhuisen came under fire for “smirking” during an interview on the show.

Cliff had Steenhuisen and One SA Movement spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane as guests on his show, where they discussed politics and the November 1 local government elections.

Steenhuisen was accused of making an “offensive” facial expression during a panel debate in which Cliff dismissed Rakhivhane’s racism struggles as “anecdotal” and “unimportant”.