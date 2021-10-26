What you said: John Steenhuisen should be ‘cancelled’ after controversial Gareth Cliff interview
DA leader John Steenhuisen should be “cancelled” after his appearance on media personality Gareth Cliff’s The Burning Platform show, a TimesLIVE poll showed.
Steenhuisen came under fire for “smirking” during an interview on the show.
Cliff had Steenhuisen and One SA Movement spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane as guests on his show, where they discussed politics and the November 1 local government elections.
Steenhuisen was accused of making an “offensive” facial expression during a panel debate in which Cliff dismissed Rakhivhane’s racism struggles as “anecdotal” and “unimportant”.
A non-profit organisation, SA Natives Forum, announced that it would be filing a complaint with the SA Human Rights Council (SAHRC) against Cliff.
In a statement, the organisation said it condemned “the continued racism, bigotry, and injustice” displayed in the strongest terms. It took Cliff, Steenhuisen and Nando’s — as sponsor of the show — to task.
“We condemn Gareth Cliff for treating Mudzuli Rakhivhane in such a racist manner to a point of saying nobody cares about the racism she experiences as a black woman.
“We will be reporting this racist incident to the Human Rights Commission,” said the organisation.
Thirty-six percent of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said Steenhuisen should be cancelled along with Cliff, while 35% said Nando's decision to stop sponsoring Cliff’s show was not enough and that more action should be taken against him and his station.
Thirty percent said that decision was enough because it hit him where it hurt the most — his pocket.
On social media many said Nando’s could have done more.
“Nando’s could have done more ... not only terminating sponsorship but also apologising to the black people of those remarks of racism,” said Golden Gondwe.
“Totally right. His conduct was shocking,” said Inge Dziembowski.
“I watched how he [Cliff] and Steenhuisen scoffed at the lady with disgust. However, he should not be banned anywhere, corporations should decide themselves how to approach this and then live with the consequences,” said Khululekani Skhulu Tyayo.
“The clip needs no context, believe me. It is enough to show what was going on there. I just encourage people to look at his sponsors and exercise their right to associate or disassociate themselves with them.”
